New SWC Library, Civic Center breaks ground September 8

MAUPIN—This past January, a group of Maupin High School students, teachers, local business and community leaders testified before the Oregon Legislature, requesting allocation from State Lottery funds to support the construction of a much-needed new library and civic center for South Wasco County.

Legislators were so impressed by local dedication to and support for the idea, as attested to by the $130,000 already raised through a community fundraising campaign, that they allocated $1 million to the project. $400,000 of that money goes to the Civic Center and $600,000 to the Library.

The Civic Center, when completed, will house the Southern Wasco County Library, Maupin City Hall, and public meeting and library program spaces.

While it is anticipated that the remaining balance needed to finish the Library will be financed through private charitable foundations and donations from library supporters in the region, the legislature’s allocation meant that design could be completed and construction begin this fall.

Legislators also designated an additional $500,000 for the City of Maupin for Phase 3 of its Fiber Network Project, which will eventually tie in to the new Civic Center, allowing the Library to take advantage of high-speed Internet and function as a 21st-century educational space. “This demonstrates what can happen when our community comes together and speaks with one voice,” said Representative Daniel Bonham of The Dalles in a press release following the legislature’s decision.

Maupin Mayor Lynn Ewing added, “The impact of these two projects on our small city and on the South Wasco County region will be immense.”

The new 6,000-square-foot building will serve the seven rural communities of Maupin, Antelope, Shaniko, Pine Grove, Pine Hollow, Tygh Valley and Wamic. According to the project’s vision statement, it is intended that the Civic Center/Library building function as “a hub for education, diverse programs and community services that stimulate social and cultural engagement.”

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, September 8, 1 p.m., in Maupin at the site of the new library, on Grant Street next to Kaiser Park. In addition to the ceremonial “golden shovel” groundbreaking itself, the program will include remarks and/or other program participation by Representative Bonham, Senator Bentz, County Commissioner Rod Runyon and other elected representatives, city officials, and community members who have helped to make the project a reality.

The public is invited to the celebration and refreshments will be served.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Maupin City hall at 541-395-2698 or e-mail cityhall@cityofmaupin.org.