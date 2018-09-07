Riverhawk Run draws big numbers to Sorosis Park

The Healthy Lung and Heart Dart 3k, 5k, 10k fun run is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Kiwanis Pocket Park on the Riverfront Trail.
Costs are $30 with a sweatshirt, $15 with a T-shirt, $10 with no shirt and children 18-years-old and under can enter for $5 before the pre-registration deadline of Sept. 22.
Registrants are encouraged to pre-register to guarantee and shirt or sweatshirt.
Costs increase by $5 after the pre-registration date.
Interested parties can pre-register through the Mid-Columbia Medical Center website at www.mcmc.net/funrun or by phone at 541-296-7275.
Proceeds benefit local patients through the Pulmonary and Cardiac Rehab Fund.
