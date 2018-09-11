The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Community Feast

Evelyn Klebes, six months, enjoys her first Kiwanis Steak Feed with mom Krystal Klebes Thursday night at Sorosis Park. Dad Matthew stood off camera to bring a smile to her face. The annual steak feed is a long running fundraiser for Kiwanis that supports its local programs.

Photo by Neita Cecil
Evelyn Klebes, six months, enjoys her first Kiwanis Steak Feed with mom Krystal Klebes Thursday night at Sorosis Park. Dad Matthew stood off camera to bring a smile to her face. The annual steak feed is a long running fundraiser for Kiwanis that supports its local programs.

As of Tuesday, September 11, 2018

﻿

Evelyn Klebes, six months, enjoys her first Kiwanis Steak Feed with mom Krystal Klebes Thursday night at Sorosis Park...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)