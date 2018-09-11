Cougar spotted in HR

Kirby Neumann-Rea photo
Sheriff’s department officials discuss the search Wednesday on Lois Drive, while a school district employee runs the lawn mower on Westside Elementary grounds.
A cougar first spotted near Westside Elementary School ast week, or one like it, has been seen in other west Hood River locations...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment