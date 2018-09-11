Gubernatorial Race

Photo by RaeLynn Ricarte
Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler, center, spent Saturday in Hood River enjoying two events and meeting with area residents. He first went to the Farmer’s Market and then joined a large crowd at the annual Fly-In sponsored by the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler, center, spent Saturday in Hood River enjoying two events and meeting with area residents...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment