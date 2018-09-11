Senior News: Get help with the confusing world of Medicare

Did you know that: One in five beneficiaries describes Medicare as confusing (I’m surprised it isn’t higher); most adults can’t identify what Medicare Parts A, B, C and D cover; 70 percent of baby boomers say they have a fair or poor understanding of Medicare; and a surprising 62 percent of those eligible have never shopped for coverage to fit their needs...
