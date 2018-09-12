The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Columbia River closes to all salmon fishing after Wednesday

As of Wednesday, September 12, 2018

CLACKAMAS — With fall Chinook salmon returns to the Columbia River tracking well below preseason predictions, fishery managers announced today the Columbia River from the mouth at Buoy 10 to the Hwy 395 Bridge near Pasco, Washington will close for angling and retention of all salmon and steelhead at 12:01 am Thursday, Sept...

