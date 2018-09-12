The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

How many cartwheels can your gymnast do in 15 minutes?


As of Wednesday, September 12, 2018

﻿

Find out this weekend as gymnasts with Riverside Gymnastics will hold a “Cartwheel-A-Thon” Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. at their facility in The Dalles, 2221 River Rd. Team gymnasts obtain pledges to raise money for new uniforms and equipment. Top three pledge-earners will get prizes. Ice cream will be awarded to all.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)