How many cartwheels can your gymnast do in 15 minutes?

Find out this weekend as gymnasts with Riverside Gymnastics will hold a “Cartwheel-A-Thon” Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. at their facility in The Dalles, 2221 River Rd. Team gymnasts obtain pledges to raise money for new uniforms and equipment. Top three pledge-earners will get prizes. Ice cream will be awarded to all.
