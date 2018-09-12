The Dalles Chronicle Logo

I-84 closed following crash, fire

A commercial vehicle east bound on Interstate 84 drifted off the roadway near milepost 74 between Hood River and The Dalles, impacted a rock embankment and caught fire at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, according Oregon State Police.

OSP photo
As of Wednesday, September 12, 2018

