I-84 closed following crash, fire

A commercial vehicle east bound on Interstate 84 drifted off the roadway near milepost 74 between Hood River and The Dalles, impacted a rock embankment and caught fire at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, according Oregon State Police.
