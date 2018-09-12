Teacher rememberance at Colonel Wright

The staff of Colonel Wright Elementary School invites former students, colleagues, family and friends to a "Celebration of Life" for Mrs. Cindi (Hawkey) Garver Thursday, Sept. 13, at 5 to 6 p.m. in the Colonel Wright Gymnasium. The Colonel Wright Elementary staff suggests memorial donations toward a "Buddy Bench" to be added to the school playground in honor of Mrs. Garver's loving service to the children of Colonel Wright Elementary School and North Wasco County School District. Donations may be designated to "Colonel Wright PTO."