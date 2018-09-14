Huskies and Rangers tied for first in league

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Sherman senior Emma Stutzman dives for a dig attempt in Thursday’s match against Echo. Stutzman and the Lady Huskies lost the opening game, but then reeled off three consecutive wins to take a 3-1 victory and force a two-way tie with Dufur atop the Big Sky Conference standings. Sherman hosts South Wasco County at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
MORO – In the past, any little moment of adversity would mean the downfall to the Sherman volleyball team...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment