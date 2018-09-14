Letter to the Editor: Public lands assault

To the editor:
As someone who appreciates and uses our public lands in Oregon, I am very unhappy about Congressman Greg Walden’s bill to remove protection from the Deschutes and Whychus Creek canyons in Central Oregon, and wish he’d lay off destructive, industry-friendly efforts to diminish our public lands...
