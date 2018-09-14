Soccer teams steadily building momentum

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles soccer players, from left to right, Jordyn Hattenhauer and Jorge Gutierrez were on the field this past week for varsity games versus non-league opponents. Hattenhauer and the Lady Riverhawks lost games to Mac-Hi (3-1) and Mountain View (1-0). Gutierrez and the Riverhawk boys took a 3-1 loss Tuesday at Milton-Feewater against the Mac-Hi Pioneers. Both teams are in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with the girls at home to start league action.
Coming off a 3-1 loss Tuesday at Mac-Hi, the Lady Riverhawks are now 0-4 to start the year with only one goal to their record...
