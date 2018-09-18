The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Entertainment Update: September 19, 2018

Hood River County Chamber of Commerce hosted Business After Hours at the Columbia Arts Center on Sept. 13, and the Secret Salsa Society was on hand for a dance demonstration, including the acrobatic Lindy Hop, Tango, and Salsa. The dance group meets on Wednesdays at Crush Cider and Fridays at the Mt. View Grange.

Jim Drake photos
As of Tuesday, September 18, 2018

