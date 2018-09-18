What if you could get rid of imperfections in your facial skin?

Facial peels are a very safe and effective way to do just that. Peels often times conjure up visions of raw peeling skin. In fact most peels have very little visible peeling. Peels have been used for decades as wonderful way to treat acne, acne scars, sun damaged skin, melasma & other brown pigment, fine lines and wrinkles. In fact, Cleopatra routinely bathed in fermented milk (lactic acid) to give her the beautiful skin that she was famous for. Today, we have the advantage of technology to give us a wide variety of peel solutions that can safely address some of people’s most common skin concerns.

Most facial peels can be used in teens on up, and on all skin types.



To assure the best results for your skin concern you will need more than one peel. Most peels require 6 treatments for optimal results. The peels are performed every 4-8 weeks, depending up the solution used. There are also specific instructions for after your peels, including a personalized home care regiment. Just like when you visit the dental hygienist to have your teeth cleaned; you brush and floss your teeth twice a day to maintain healthy teeth. After your peel, we will have a customized treatment plan of products for you to use at home.



