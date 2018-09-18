Pig Bowl benefits three families Sat.

Contributed photos
Benefiting from this year’s Pig Bowl fundraiser football game are, left to right, Angela Zapein, Elijah Pishion and Jase Gibson.
Three local families will benefit from the popular annual Pig Bowl fundraiser this Saturday, Sept...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment