The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Pig Bowl benefits three families Sat.

Benefiting from this year’s Pig Bowl fundraiser football game are, left to right, Angela Zapein, Elijah Pishion and Jase Gibson.

Contributed photos
Benefiting from this year’s Pig Bowl fundraiser football game are, left to right, Angela Zapein, Elijah Pishion and Jase Gibson.

By Neita Cecil

As of Tuesday, September 18, 2018

﻿

Three local families will benefit from the popular annual Pig Bowl fundraiser this Saturday, Sept...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)