Salvation Army thrift store reopens

Lt. John Carenas, center, Salvation Army staff and community members celebrate the ribbon cutting for the Salvation Army Thrift Store remodel on Sept. 14.

Lt. John Carenas, center, Salvation Army staff and community members celebrate the ribbon cutting for the Salvation Army Thrift Store remodel on Sept. 14.

By Jim Drake, The Dalles Chronicle

As of Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Jim Drake photo

Employees Debbie Perkins and Angela Gotchall greet customers at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in The Dalles.

The Dalles Salvation Army Thrift Store reopened at noon last Friday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony provided by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, and plenty of eager shoppers on hand to celebrate a remodel...

