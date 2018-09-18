TD makes a big statement in Coeur d’Alene

The Dalles cross country team set nine personal bests and nine season-bests, plus 10 athletes who previously ran on the Hayden Canyon Course made improvements to highlight a successful weekend at the Coeur d’Alene Invitational Saturday in Idaho...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle! For pennies per day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Wasco County's primary news source.

Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.

Note: If you are a current print subscriber, you are already eligible for full access. Click here to setup an account and/or setup your online access (You must first create a website account before activating your online access). To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here. If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.