TD makes a big statement in Coeur d’Alene

The Dalles cross country runners award winners display their hardware after Saturday’s Coeur d'Alene Invitational held at Hayden Park in Idaho. The recipients are, pictured from left to right, starting in the back row, Bree Webber, Tressa Wood, Noah Holloran, Evan Despain, Emma Mullins, Zack Ziegenhagen, Friedrich Stelzer and Gabe Lira. In the front row are, from left, Caitie Wring, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Samuel Alvarez and Aurelia Hill. Both the junior varsity and varsity harriers combined for nine personal records and nine season-bests. TD hosts the Bridgette Nelson Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Dalles cross country team set nine personal bests and nine season-bests, plus 10 athletes who previously ran on the Hayden Canyon Course made improvements to highlight a successful weekend at the Coeur d’Alene Invitational Saturday in Idaho...
