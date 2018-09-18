Young Huskies are getting closer

Contributed photo/Jeremy Lanthorn
Sherman Husky running back Tyler Jones tries to get past Arlington-Condon defender David Walters in Friday’s football game played in Moro. The Huskies totaled 122 yards and scored their first touchdown of the year in a 25-6 loss.
MORO – The Sherman Huskies scored their first touchdown and came close to two others in a 25-6 loss Friday at home versus Arlington-Condon...
