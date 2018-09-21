CGBA finalizes its tryout times

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy player Cooper Cummings dribbles down the lane in tournament action at Kurtz Gym. CGBA announced tryouts on Sunday, Oct. 28 starting at 1 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School.
Basketball season is fast approaching...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment