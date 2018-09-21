Looking Back on September 23, 2018

History Mystery

Tiiu Vahtel, John Huffman, Terray Harmon, Jenny Cole and Mary Batty contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, shows Bob Cole getting ready to open his Dutch Boy paint store, located at Sixth and Walnut. It was scanned from a print found in the archives of The Dalles Reminder and dated Dec. 1982.

John Huffman wrote that Cole brought the Veterans’ Home proposal to The Dalles economic development group years ago, as well.

Jenny Cole, Bob Cole’s wife, said that he ran the store for five years. They now live in Washington.

The store building is now occupied by Larson Rental Center.