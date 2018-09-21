Looking Back on September 23, 2018

Tiiu Vahtel, John Huffman, Terray Harmon, Jenny Cole and Mary Batty contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, shows Bob Cole getting ready to open his Dutch Boy paint store, located at Sixth and Walnut. It was scanned from a print found in the archives of The Dalles Reminder and dated Dec. 1982.
John Huffman wrote that Cole brought the Veterans’ Home proposal to The Dalles economic development group years ago, as well.
Jenny Cole, Bob Cole’s wife, said that he ran the store for five years. They now live in Washington.
The store building is now occupied by Larson Rental Center.
DOG AND METER — With just two minutes left on the clock, this hound seems confident his owners will return soon to plug the meter. “Parked” while owners found a cup of coffee at the nearby Washington Street Cafe. The photograph is by Steve Johnson and was published in The Dalles Reminder Jan. 6, 1983.
20 years ago – 1998
To bond, or not to bond, that is the question...
