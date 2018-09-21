The Dalles Chronicle Logo

TD volleyball fighting to get into playoff mix

Hawks need to make a move with six matches left

The Dalles volleyball players, Bailey LeBreton, on left, and Audrey Synon combined for 10 kills and 10 digs in Thursday’s loss to Ridgeview. With six league matches on the schedule, TD vies to turn the corner to get into the postseason.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, September 21, 2018

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

The Dalles senior Lauryn Belanger and the Riverhawks dropped to 1-7 overall after a three-game league loss at home to Ridgeview. The Dalles has matches against Redmond and Hood River next week.

As one of six seniors on The Dalles volleyball team, Lauryn Belanger is using her voice and leadership to influence and build confidence...

