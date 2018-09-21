The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Volleyball teams jockeying for district spots

No. 19 SWC is neck and neck with Echo for first

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Kyrsten Sprouse and the South Wasco County Redsides jumped into second place in the Big Sky Conference after posting four-set wins versus Sherman and Dufur this week. SWC hosted its annual tournament this weekend.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, September 21, 2018

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

Sherman senior Desiree Winslow smashes a kill during Tuesday’s match versus South Wasco County. The Huskies had their first league loss in four games.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

Dufur setter Trinity Blake returns a volley in a varsity match at Dufur High School. The Lady Rangers are fourth in the Big Sky standings with seven matches left.

MORO – South Wasco County jumped up to No...

