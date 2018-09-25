TD boys sweep top honors at Nelson Invitational

Contributed photo
Family members of Bridgette Nelson attended Saturday’s 26th annual race at Sorosis Park. On the day, several teams from middle school through high school tackled the tough course with solid results. The varsity and junior varsity boys each tallied first place and the junior varsity and varsity girls were in second place.
The Dalles boy’s cross country swept the varsity and junior varsity races and both girl’s teams each had runner-up finishes at the 26th annual Bridgette Nelson Invitational Saturday at Sorosis Park...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment