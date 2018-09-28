After tie, TD soccer tied for first in IMC

When he first signed on as head coach of The Dalles boys’ soccer in 2016, Matthew Dallman wanted to build one of the premier programs in the state...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle! For pennies per day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Wasco County's primary news source.

Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.

Note: If you are a current print subscriber, you are already eligible for full access. Click here to setup an account and/or setup your online access (You must first create a website account before activating your online access). To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here. If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.