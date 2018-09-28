The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Big Sky Conference standings tightening up at the top

Echo, SWC, Dufur and Sherman all in contention

Volleyball players, pictured from left to right, Sherman’s Shelby Reed and Dufur’s Emily Crawford have their teams one game out of the spot in the Big Sky standings. Tuesday in Dufur, the Lady Rangers defeated the Huskies in three games.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Photo by Ray Rodriguez

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, September 28, 2018

With four teams atop the Big Sky Conference, the plot thickens down the stretch for Echo, South Wasco County, Sherman and Dufur...

