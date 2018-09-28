Contributed photo
Dufur High School celebrates homecoming beginning Oct. 4. Pictured, left to right, is the 2018 Dufur Homecoming Court. Front row: Junior Princess Mercedes Waters, Senior Princess Sydnee Byers, Senior Princess Jessica Elam, Sophomore Princess Jessica Brown and Freshman Princess Ashley Bailey. Back row: Junior Prince Fisher Keys, Senior Prince Cole Kortge, Senior Prince Derek Frakes, Sophomore Prince Alex Barrett and Freshman Prince Kaleb Pence.
