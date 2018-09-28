Photo by Mark Gibson
Eric V. Hansen, director of regional business, Northwest division, for the Corps of Engineers, speaks during a 50th anniversary celebration of the dedication of the John Day Dam, Sept. 20, 2018.
By Mark Gibson
As of Friday, September 28, 2018
The John Day Dam pictured in 1998.
On Thursday, Sept...
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
John Day Dam celebrates 50th anniversary
September 28, 2018 3:07 p.m.
Looking Back on September 30, 2018
September 28, 2018 3:05 p.m.
What's Happening: September 29, 2018
September 28, 2018 2:44 p.m.
Drug conviction disparities decline
September 28, 2018 2:40 p.m.
Burn bans continue on east side forests in OR, Wash
September 28, 2018 2:36 p.m.
Winter constellations to emerge during October
September 28, 2018 2:31 p.m.
Trade relief for farmers
September 28, 2018 2:30 p.m.
Projects approved for City of The Dalles
September 28, 2018 2:25 p.m.
Dufur Homecoming
September 28, 2018 2:23 p.m.
A Little Box of Hope
September 28, 2018 2:13 p.m.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment