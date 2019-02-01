Dufur boys beat SWC, 72-41

The Dufur Rangers outscored South Wasco County in every quarter of play and started out on runs of 18-10 and 19-8 in the first two periods to pick up a 72-41 victory Tuesday in Maupin.

Dufur had seven different players score first-half points on 16 field goals, with Tanner Masterson contributing nine points, both Tabor McLaughlin dropping seven points and the tandem of Cooper Bales and Trey Darden adding six points apiece to go ahead, 27-18, at the half.

In all, the No. 16-ranked Rangers (13-6 overall, 9-3 league) sank 33 field goals, six 3-pointers, and made 2 of 3 free throws.

Abraham Kilby and Darden paced Dufur with 12 points each, with Kilby totaling 10 points in the fourth quarter as part of his team’s 17-12 run.

McLaughlin and Masterson had nine points apiece, and both Daniel Radcliffe and Cooper Bales went for eight points.

SWC (7-13, 3-9) dropped 17 field goals was led by Garrett Olson’s 24 points, 15 in the second half, Oscar Thomas rattled off 12, and Ben Birman wound up with five points.

The Redsides managed 17 field goals, five 3-pointers, and were good on 2 of 5 free throw attempts.

Next weekend, SWC heads to Echo on Friday, Feb. 8 and then hosts Ione at 5:30 p.m. the next day to wrap up the regular season.

Dufur travels to Spray for a league contest versus Mitchell-Spray at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.