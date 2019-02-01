Fourth-period run fuels No. 7 SWC

Things were encouraging through the first three quarters, as the Dufur Lady Rangers led by five points midway through the third quarter, until No. 7-ranked South Wasco County amped up the defense and went on a 30-6 spurt at one point in the second half to close out the game by a 50-30 girls basketball final Tuesday in Maupin.

In that game-changing fourth quarter, an 18-6 Redside surge, Kyrsten Sprouse netted seven points, Jada Myers notched four, Abby Birman reeled off three and Destiny Mora-Lopez put in two points.

With the scoring of Jessica Brown (seven points), Mona Meanus (five) and Kayla Bailey (three), Dufur held an 18-16 halftime lead but in the second half, they could only hit three field goals and three free throws.

SWC (17-3 overall, 10-1 league) dialed up 20 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 6 of 12 free throws.

Mora-Lopez led with 11 points, Sprouse and Madisen Davis tallied 10 points each, Birman finished with eight, Myers went for six and Jade McCoy dropped five points.

Leading the Rangers (7-11, 7-4) was Meanus, who poured in eight points, Brown scored seven, and Beachamp and White added four points each, as the team drilled 10 field goals, four 3-pointers, and connected on 6 of 19 free throws, 3 of 9 in the second half.

SWC is at Echo next Friday and then hosts Ione at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Dufur is at Spray for a 6 p.m. tilt Tuesday and then hosts to Condon-Wheeler next Saturday at 5:30 p.m.