Letter to the Editor: Cruel and costly

To the editor:

After the recent partial government shutdown, it should be clear that holding federal workers and contractors hostage because Congress and the president can’t reach a budget agreement is a cruel and costly way to govern.

One of the chief responsibilities of Congress is to pass a budget.

Congress needs to do the work it was elected to do and should be held accountable when it doesn’t.

There is no reason Congress can’t pass a budget by the close of the fiscal year. When they don’t, Congress and the White House should be the ones working without pay.

Legislation should be passed to allow the government to continue to operate under an automatic short-term (60 day) continuing resolution before moving to a shutdown that keeps people and departments from doing their jobs. Pay should stop for Congress and the White House until there is an approved budget.

A limited-term continuing resolution would keep the power of the purse with Congress, while a loss of pay motivates them to do their job. I doubt that we would see future shutdowns if legislative changes were made to hold the Congress and president accountable.

At the same time, Congress should pass legislation authorizing automatic increases in the debt ceiling for expenditures Congress has already approved. Threatening the nation’s credit rating by refusing to pay its past debts is another form of political theatre we can do without.

Richard Davis

The Dalles