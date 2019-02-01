For the Record for February 2, 2019

Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

The Dalles City

Jan. 30, 10:44 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1400 block of West 8th Street. A report was taken.

Jan. 30, 11:16 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Mt. Hood streets. A report was taken.

Jan. 30, 12:42 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 100 block of West 1st Street. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 28, 12 on Jan. 29, and seven on Jan. 30.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Shyanne Noel Lacook, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 28 in the 100 block of West 9th Street and is accused of first-degree theft and 12 counts of second-degree forgery.

Animal control responded to the 300 block of East 11th Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Jan. 28 from the 1400 block of East 18th Street.

A runaway report was taken Jan. 28 from the 200 block of West 10th Street.

A restraining order violation report was taken Jan. 28 from the 800 block of East 13th Street.

Shannon Danene Copher, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 28 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree theft.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Dry Hollow Road Jan. 28 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.

A theft report was taken Jan. 28 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.

Samantha Marie Solberg, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 29 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

A theft report was taken Jan. 29 from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.

Police responded to the 100 block of West 4th Street Jan. 29 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with both parties and it was determined that the female half had struck the male half during an argument. The male declined to pursue charges. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Jan. 29 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a male suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

Delia Elisabeth Overbo, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 30 in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Jeffrey Guinn Tankersley, 38, Napa, Idaho, was arrested Jan. 30 in the 2500 block of West 6th Street on warrants for first-degree failure to appear, second-degree failure to appear, unlawful possession of heroin, and two counts of failure to appear on an ordinance violation.

A burglary report was taken Jan. 30 from the 900 block of Washington Street.

A theft report was taken Jan. 30 from the 700 block of Court Street after staff reported some equipment was stolen.

A theft report was taken Jan. 30 from the 700 block of Pomona Street after staff reported a guest had her keys and wallet stolen from the locker room.

Daniel Lawrence Nyberg, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 30 in the 1400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A theft report was taken Jan. 30 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a subject fled with unpaid merchandise.

Wasco County

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Jan. 28 from Chenowith Creek Road after a caller reported a vehicle had been parked off the side of the road with a flat tire for several days. The vehicle was impounded.

A burglary report was taken Jan. 28 in the 5100 block of Cherry Heights Road.

A sex crimes report was taken Jan. 29 at the Sheriff’s office.

Danica Ceraisse Gilpin, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 30 near West 6th and Division streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Oregon State Police

Carl Richard Hugg, 52, Happy Valley, was arrested Jan. 28 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94 on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Ben Leroy Vogele, 64, Portland, was arrested Jan. 28 during a traffic stop on Highway 97 southbound, milepost 7 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Regional Jail

Amanda Christine Leroux, 29, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Jan. 30 after being arrested on local warrants for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

Chad Granger Clausen, 46, Bend, was transported and jailed Jan. 30 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Kakahoya Tewa Mitchell Thompson, 24, Portland, was transported and jailed Jan. 30 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Jeremy Haney, 28, Oregon City, was transported and jailed Jan. 30 after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of wildlife offenses.

Felicia Enid Rhoan, 58, Warm Springs, was transported and jailed Jan. 30 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Benjamin Ray Chase, 23, Portland, was transported and jailed Jan. 30 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Javier Noe Martinez, 28, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Jan. 30 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.

Parole & Probation

Barbara Anette Baumgartner, 39, Tygh Valley, was arrested Jan. 29 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.