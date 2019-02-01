Sherman strikes first versus HCS Huskies take first matchup at home by a 70-56 score

MORO – In a showdown between the last two undefeated Big Sky basketball teams, Tyler Jones, Luke Martin and Wade Fields combined for 35 second-half points and the No. 2-ranked Sherman Huskies broke open a 29-27 halftime lead with a 41-29 run in the third and fourth quarters of their 70-56 victory over No. 8 Horizon Christian Tuesday in Moro.

Horizon fell behind by as much as 11 points in the third quarter, but cut it to 44-40 following a layup and a foul by Alex Petshow with 29.2 seconds left.

Over the next 6:31, however, the Huskies used a 21-8 spurt, capped by a layup by Caleb Fritts and a free throw from Martin to swell the lead to 65-48 with 1:58 remaining in regulation. Horizon inched as close as 65-53, but Fields and Jones sank 5 of 6 foul shots, including four in a row by Jones.

Jones led all scorers with 20 points, 15 in the second half, Martin poured in 11 of his 16 in the second half, and Fields added 12 points, nine in the second half.

Keenan Coles scored 12 points and Fritts finished with 10 points, as the Huskies (17-2 overall, 11-0 league) totaled 26 field goals, six 3-pointers, and connected on 12 of 18 free throws, 6 of 9 in the fourth.

Horizon (13-5, 10-1) had 21 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and converted 6 of 14 free throws, 3 of 8 in the second half.

Derek Johnston had 10 of his 15 points in the second half, while Petshow tallied 15 overall, 11 in the second half, including three fourth quarter 3-pointers.

Sherman hosts SWC at 6:30 p.m. Friday and heads to No. 20 Dufur (12-6, 8-3) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.