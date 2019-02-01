Swimmers rack up 22 all-time bests in La Grande

Of The Dalles’ 18 swimmers competing at Saturday’s La Grande Invitational, 14 posted personal records and there were 22 all-time best times recorded, as both the girls and boys combined for 465.5 points and a tie for third place with Baker City in the five-team field.

The boys 200-yard medley relay team of Jacob Comini, Sven Deruette, Jonathan Snodgrass and Will Evans finished third with their mark of two minutes and 15.10 seconds, and the quartet of Grant Loughmiller, Comini, Connor Stewart and Evans were fourth-best in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:58.41).

“This was the first time in four years that the boys have been able to put together a medley relay,” TD head coach Derek Shortt said. “We think this is a great indication that the hard work our kids have been putting in diversifying their strokes is starting to pay off.”

Evans was tied for third-best in the boys 50-yard freestyle (25.27), and in the boys 500-yard freestyle, Comini notched fourth place (7:35.21), Loughmiller was fifth (7:35.94) and Snodgrass placed sixth (7:57.28), all personal records.

Deruette was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.65), Evans (2:19.51) and Snodgrass (2:57.67) were fifth and sixth, respectively in the 200-yard freestyle, and the squad of Snodgrass, Deruette, Loughmiller and Stewart combined for third place in the 400-yard freestyle relay (5:10.43).

Kendall Webber also joined Hannah Haight, Bree Webber and Lydia Evans for fourth place in the girls 200-yard medley relay (2:20.73), and the group of Kendall and Bree Webber, Jaeden Biehn and McKenna Bailey claimed third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.55).

The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Madeline Larson, Hanna Rodriguez, Haight and Lydia Evans took fourth place (5:09.89).

Kendall Webber added third in the girls 200-yard freestyle (2:17.58) and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:11.65), Haight placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.95), and Bree Webber had a time of 29.38 for sixth in the 50-yard freestyle.

The Dalles is in Hood River Thursday for a league meet starting at 4 p.m.