TD boys and girls sweep past Goldendale

The Dalles boys basketball team had an eight-point lead with about a minute to go in regulation and narrowly survived a late comeback surge by Goldendale, taking a 71-70 road triumph Tuesday in Goldendale, Wash.

Down the stretch, the Timberwolves hit a basket, and after a TD turnover, swished a 3-pointer to inch a little closer.

The Dalles post Spencer Taylor, who finished with a varsity career-best 13 points, then answered with a clutch basket off a pass from Jacob Hernandez to put the Hawks up by four points.

Following a defensive stand on Goldendale’s next possession, TD misfired on an ill-advised shot attempt, which allowed Goldendale to respond with 2.2 left on a 3-pointer.

Following that make, the Hawks were clinging to a slim lead with .8 seconds on the clock and had a chance to add some breathing room from the foul line, but missed the front end of a 1 and 1 try from the line.

The Timberwolves attempted a desperation three-quarter court shot that missed the target, giving The Dalles it’s nail-biting victory.

TD (8-8 overall, 2-1 league) hit 26 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and made 9 of 17 free throws.

Oscar Fernandez led the squad with 25 points, sparked by four second-half 3-pointers.

Josh Nisbet added 19 points, 13 in the second half, Taylor tallied 13, five in the fourth period, eight in the first quarter, and Hernandez notched seven points.

Goldendale finished with 28 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and converted 6 of 17 free throws.

Nick Lee scored 21 points, Hayden Lorton followed with 13 and Curtis Kayser racked up 11 points.

The Dalles traveled to Redmond Friday to take on Ridgeview (1-16, 0-3).

TD girls pulverize Goldendale, by 26

Kilee Hoylman, Ellie and Rainie Codding, along with Lauryn Belanger combined for 34 points as The Dalles girls basketball team opened up a 22-6 first-quarter advantage and never looked back in what was a 56-30 non-league blowout win Tuesday in Goldendale, Wash. against the Lady Timberwolves.

After their initial 16-point onslaught, the Hawks put together a 23-16 spurt in the second and third quarters to jump ahead by a 45-22 margin entering the final frame.

Hoylman led all scorers with 13 points, Ellie Codding posted eight, Rainie Codding put in seven, Belanger chipped in six points, and Jenna Miller capped the Hawks’ scoring leaders with five points

From off the bench, Augustina Decker reeled off six points, Hanna Ziegenhagen put up four, and Ella Salvatori hit for two points.

Goldendale had five different players with four points each.

The Dalles (8-7 overall, 1-2 league), now ranked 23rd in the 5A classification, hosts No. 20 Ridgeview (7-10, 2-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Intermountain Conference action.

After that, both the Riverhawk boys and girls host Hood River Valley for a league doubleheader starting at 5 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Kurtz Gym. The HRV girls (2-15, 0-3) are riding a season-high 10-game losing streak, while the No. 18 boys (9-6, 3-0) have won four games in a row.

The Dalles cheer team will put on a halftime performance for the local fans ahead of state action at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.