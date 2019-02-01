What's Happening: Feburary 2, 2019

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

February

Saturday, Feb 2

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

HISTORY PROGRAM: “World War I, Part 1: Stonehenge and the Great War” covers the history and continuing effects of one of the deadliest wars in history. Wasco County Original Courthouse Regional History Forum, 1:30 p.m., in the upstairs courtroom of the 1859 courthouse at 410 West 2nd Place, The Dalles. Free admission; donations accepted.

STOP ANIMATION: Teen program. The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library Maker-in-Residence Sean O’Conner will teach stop-motion animation using iPad kits. Registration required; please call or stop by in person.

Monday, Feb 4

SEWING CLUB: Teen sewing club at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library runs 6 to 8 p.m. Teens will begin making a Japanese Knot Bag.

ANNUAL MEETING: Wasco & Sherman Wheat Growers will have their annual winter meeting beginning at 5 p.m. with a workshop and dinner at Spooky’s Pizza in The Dalles. Program includes county presidents’ reports; wheat industry and legislative updates from Blake Rowe; insights from U.S. wheat travels from Darren Padget; post-fire issues and updates from Alan von Borstel, as well as door prizes and dinner.

Tuesday, Feb 5

FIBER GUILD: The Youth Fiber Guild at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library is ran entirely by volunteers and meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, 4 p.m., in the Athenaeum.

CHINESE NEW YEAR: Teen program. Come to The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library for a “traditional” Chinese New Year celebration, 4 to 6 p.m. Ring in the Year of the Boar with Chinese celebrations including long-standing traditions like Li-see envelopes.

Wednesday, Feb 6

JOE NEWBERRY: Joe Newberry in concert on the upstairs stage at Gorge Community Music, 410 East 2nd Street, The Dalles. Banjo, guitar, fiddle and song. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door; call (541) 296-2900 or visit gorgecommunitymusic.com.

LIBRARY STORYTIME: A 20- to 25-minute baby and toddler storytime intended for children three years old and younger, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Adult participation is very helpful.

Thursday, Feb 7

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Scott Baker from Parks and Recreation. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.

YU-GI-OH: This teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library meets 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month. Location varies; ask at the front desk.

Friday, Feb 8

FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.

LIBRARY STORYTIME: Preschool storytime for children three years or older, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.

LIBRARY PLAYGROUP: Family playtime with the Next Door, intended for children five years old or younger with their parent or caregiver, takes place every Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

KIDS’ PROGRAM: A fun program for elementary-age children from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. The program for Feb. 8 is “Lego Day”; participants will work in teams to show off their Lego-building skills.

TEEN PROGRAM: Teens are invited to help bring some color to The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library Athenaeum area by painting the bookends. 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 9

GENEALOGY CLASS: A beginning Genealogy class will be held 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in the downstairs classroom. The class will cover organization, where to start your research, genealogy forms, best beginning strategies and record importance. The class will be presented by Georga Foster. The class is free and open to all ages, a $1 donation to cover room rental is appreciated.

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

HISTORY PROGRAM: “World War I, Part 2: Living History and Music of the War” features Ranger Mark Harris in full uniform showing period items, as well as period music from members of the Cascade Singers. Wasco County Original Courthouse Regional History Forum, 1:30 p.m., in the upstairs courtroom of the 1859 courthouse at 410 West 2nd Place, The Dalles. Free admission; donations accepted.

LIBRARY STORYTIME: Spanish-language storytime led by local Spanish-speaking volunteers and patrons at The-Dalles Wasco County Library, 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

UMPIRES NEEDED: New and experienced baseball and softball umpires are needed for the upcoming high school season. Association will be meeting Feb. 19, 6 pm. at The Dalles Middle School. Training will be provided for new officials. For more information contact Commissioner Robert Jamack at 541-980-2460.

WARHAMMER CLUB: The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library Warhammer Teen Club meets at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month in the teen wing. Miniatures have been provided by a sponsor.

Monday, Feb 11

SEWING CLUB: Teen sewing club at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library runs 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 is the second and final part of making a Japanese Knot Bag.