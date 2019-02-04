School closures announced

Inclement weather impacts local services:
Columbia Gorge Community College: Both campuses will be closing at 5 p.m.
Dufur School District will be closed, as of 7:46 a.m. update.
UPDATE Sherman County. School District: Closed
UPDATE Mid-Columbia Children's Council: Tygh Valley Head Start: Closed
South Wasco County SD: 2 Hours Late
