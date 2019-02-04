The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: School closures announced

School closures announced

As of Monday, February 4, 2019

Inclement weather impacts local services:

Columbia Gorge Community College: Both campuses will be closing at 5 p.m.

Dufur School District will be closed, as of 7:46 a.m. update.

UPDATE Sherman County. School District: Closed

UPDATE Mid-Columbia Children's Council: Tygh Valley Head Start: Closed

South Wasco County SD: 2 Hours Late

