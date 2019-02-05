Boys lose road tilt, 58-46

With an opportunity to tighten their hold on second place in league, The Dalles Riverhawks could not find a groove as they were defeated by Ridgeview Friday in Redmond.

The Ravens, who previously had one win in their first 17 contests and were 0-3 in league, trailed 15-12 through one period, but rallied for a 14-5 second-quarter spurt to go ahead, 26-20 at the half.

Ridgeview’s advantage swelled to 41-33 after three quarters and put the finishing touches on an upset win with a 17-13 fourth-quarter run.

For the game, TD (8-9 overall, 2-2 league) totaled 19 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 7 of 8 free throws.

Jacob Hernandez and Josh Nisbet led the Hawks with 16 points each; Oscar Fernandez notched six; Dalles Seufalemua went for five and Jack Bonham added three points.

Nisbet and Hernandez were the only two players to hit first-half baskets, as they combined for 18 of the team’s 20 points.

Ridgeview (2-16, 1-3) hit for 20 field goals, two 3-pointers, and drilled 13 of 22 free throw attempts, 11 of 18 in the second half.

Payton Davis posted 26 points and Nolan Conroyd reeled off 19 points to pace the Raven offense.

After Tuesday’s home game versus first-place Hood River Valley, the Riverhawks start the second half of their league slate with a road clash with a 6:30 p.m. tip set for Friday at Redmond (3-13, 1-3).