D21 superintendent search outlined

Superintendent Candy Armstrong announced she’s retiring in July 2020, and the D21 school board is gearing up for a lengthy replacement search that will involve community input.

The board has to decide in March whether it will hire a search firm, a consultant, or do the job in-house. If it wants to hire a firm or consultant, which a board member recommended, it would need to budget money for it in the upcoming fiscal year that starts in July.

North Wasco County School District 21 school board member Bethani Studebaker advised against doing it in-house, saying it would be time consuming and nobody on the board had expertise in such high-level searches.

She laid out a four-phase search process that included gathering community input on what is desired in a superintendent. A job announcement would go out by November, in time for the “hiring season” for such positions. A new superintendent would be named in March 2020 and would hopefully be in The Dalles by April 2020.

The board has to decide whether to do a statewide or nationwide search. Studebaker said the board needs to settle on what the pay range and benefit package would be, length of contract, and whether to include options like moving allowance. That needs to be known up front to avoid conflicts later, she said.

Board member John Nelson said at a conference last fall another school board offered its own bad experience as a cautionary tale. It urged other school boards to begin their executive searches early.

That board didn’t give itself enough time and ended up having to do the process all over again when the first hire didn’t work out, he said.

Armstrong said hiring a new superintendent is one of the most important things the board will do, and it will set the tenor and tone of the district for years to come.

Armstrong’s lengthy 15-year tenure as superintendent — since D21 was formed out of the merger of former D9 and D12 — is highly unusual, Studebaker said. The Oregon average tenure of a superintendent is 2.7 years, and it is three years nationally.

Studebaker said the process needed to be thorough and careful. “I can’t overemphasize that,” she said.

The process would include creating a citizen screening committee that is representative of the school district’s population, and represent every zone, every viewpoint and every entity that works with the district, she said.

Getting community input on what they want in a new superintendent would include online surveys, although Armstrong cautioned that such surveys are not effective in reaching the Latinx community.

The result of receiving input from hopefully 35 percent of the population will lead to building a job description.



Once applications come in, they need to be screened, backgrounded and ranked, with questions developed for multiple rounds of interviews with top candidates. The top candidates would have in-depth reference checks and would have meet-and-greets with the community.

Armstrong said the board is known throughout Oregon for its leadership format, having completed a professional development training four years ago called Lighthouse.

Nelson said he is now the only board member left from that original training, but the culture it brought to the board is still intact.

The training emphasized teamwork, being polite, relying on others, communicating, and being critical of things, but in a fair way, he said.

He said the training changed the district from a top-down to a collaborative, or distributive leadership model.

That change has helped the district improve student outcomes, he said.

Armstrong said it was critical that the board stick with what is working in terms of outcomes for students, and the distributive leadership model was key to that.

She said the district was doing well with that leadership model and that’s what other superintendents are looking for.

In terms of a superintendent, Armstrong said, “It’s incredibly important to have someone who listens, who deeply cares” and who wants to be a contributor and part of the community.

She was confident the board would do well in its superintendent search. “You’ve got plenty of time to find a good superintendent.”

Board member Rebecca Thistlethwaite wondered if the board should hold off on its other time-consuming process of working to replace facilities. It has sought a grant to do long range planning, with an ultimate possible plan of seeking a $4 million matching grant next spring and then going to voters in November 2020 with a new facilities bond.

Voters soundly defeated a bond in November that would’ve replaced four schools.

Given anticipated stepped-up public input in that process, she said, “I don’t want to overtax our community.”

She also worried about having a new superintendent start during a bond process.

Finally, she was concerned that the current board may not remain on the same following the May board elections.

Armstrong said, “Some of this we can’t afford to stop.” The district would miss critical deadlines leading to a 2020 bond vote.

Six of the seven board positions — two of the vacabt — are up for election. Only Nelson is not facing election.

Armstrong said she had “a lot of faith in this community” and its ability to make the right decisions. She encouraged anyone who is thinking about running for school board to attend meetings, “so you’re not walking in cold once you’re elected.”