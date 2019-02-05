Entertainment Update: February 6, 2019

Entertainment listings can be sent to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.

Joe Newberry in The Dalles Feb. 6

Known around the world for his exquisite clawhammer banjo playing, Joe Newberry performs on The Upstairs Stage at Gorge Community Music, 410 East 2nd St. in downtown, The Dalles, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6. Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased in advance at the venue, by calling 541-296-2900, and online at gorgecommunitymusic.com. $12 advance/ $15 at the door. Families welcome; kids under 12 are free.

Dance at The Dalles Senior Center with DJ Randy Haines, February 8

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles welcomes 50’s, 60’s & 70’s DJ Music with Randy Haines on Friday, Feb. 8. No host beer and wine. Please bring a finger-food item to share. There will be soft lighting for dancing, door prizes, and trivia games. $5 per person at the door.

Live Sessions Concert February 8

Live Sessions community music series continues on Friday, Feb. 8, from 7-9 p.m. at The Riv Cafe. The concert will feature performances by local musicians The Honey Badgers (acoustic rock), Les Vaughn (country and rock) and Rob Neuberger (acoustic guitar wizardry). $5 for adults, $1 for youth under 17, or bring a plate of tasty treats for free admission. All proceeds go to non-profits. Contact tdlivesessions@gmail.com. The Riv Cafe, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles.

Art show, music at The Remains Feb. 8

The Yin Yang art show, the final show at The Remains’ current location, will be Friday, Feb. 8. The theme will be based on love, romance and intimacy. Music by Gorge psychedelic rock band The Adoration Society begins at 9 p.m. The Remains, 500 NW Industrial Way, Hood River; 541-490-9235.

Hee Haw’s Kornfield Friends at The Granada Theatre, TD, on March 16

Living original cast members of the television program HEE HAW have teamed up for a 50th-anniversary touring production known as Hee Haw’s Kornfield Friends. This show will consist of Lulu Roman, Jana Jae, and Buck Trent. The hit television show took viewers to their happy place in time with rural culture, fun humor, and some great country music. Granada Theatre, 221 E 2nd St., The Dalles.

Josh Cox at Rivertap, TD, February 9

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Feb. 8: Al & Nolan, 6-9 p.m. (Brothers, duo, covers)

Saturday, Feb. 9: Josh Cox, 6-9 p.m. (Solo artist, covers easy listening)

Sunday, Feb. 10: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Karaoke, Howlin’ Woods at TD Eagles

Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:

Friday, Feb. 8: Music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9: Howlin’ Woods with Tracy Klas, Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick, 7 p.m. Dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. $3 members, $4 for guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Pride Book Club meets Feb. 14

The Pride Book Club meets on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss “The Wonder,” by Emma Donoghue. It tells the story of a so-called Fasting Girl and the nurse who was called in to prove, or disprove, “the wonder.” Open to anyone 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; (541) 296-2815.

“Singing Valentines” in the Gorge

Harmony of the Gorge has several quartets available for “Singing Valentines” throughout the Gorge. Men’s, women’s and mixed groups provide two love songs, roses or chocolates, and a personalized greeting card with the sender’s personal message. For pricing and availability call the Singing Valentines hotline at 541-490-2481 or visit HarmonyoftheGorge.com. All earned funds from the Singing Valentines help to support a Gorge-wide scholarship program.



History author speaks at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Feb. 15

On Friday, Feb. 15, the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum welcomes Jerry Sutherland, author of “Calvin Tibbets: Oregon’s First Pioneer.” Sutherland will make the case why Tibbets should be considered Oregon’s First Pioneer. He will share this innocuous but ubiquitous fellow’s many adventures with fans of early Oregon history. Dinner and program (6 p.m.) costs $16. The program only (7 p.m.) is $5. Please purchase tickets by Feb. 12 by calling 541-29-8600 ext. 201.

Ted Horwitz at Col. Gorge Hotel Feb. 7

On Thursday, Feb. 7, it’s Ted Horwitz and Friends at the Columbia Gorge Hotel, featuring Kim Beyers, Dufur School musician James Andrews and more. Music starts at 6 p.m. in the Valentino Lounge. Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5566.

Kerry & Chic at White Buffalo Feb. 7

On Thursday, Feb. 7, it’s Kerry Williams and Chic Preston, blending guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies. “These two are dynamic entertainers who enjoy interacting with their audiences… always a fun show!” Music starts at 6 p.m.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Ferenjis and Childers at River City

The Ferenjis, a Funk-Fusion Neo-Soul band from Salem, and Paul Childers, from Nashville, kick off their Northwest Tour at River City Saloon on Friday, Feb. 8. Influenced by bands like Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea, The Ferenjis have been evolving their soundscape since 2011. Music starts at 10 p.m. No cover charge, 21+ only. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Country Dance at Rockford Feb. 9

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Feb. 9, 7 to 9 p.m., at Rockford Grange. Music by Mill Creek String Band and dance caller Sue Baker. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family friendly. Enjoy an evening of Country Squares, Contras, Circle dances and a few Waltzes. $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring snack treats for break time. Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.

Union Heart schedules Feb. shows

A new band, Union Heart, featuring Richard and Tova Tillinghast (guitar, banjo, cello) and Tim Ortlieb (drums) are coming to a venue near you.

Saturday, Feb. 9: Little Oak Montessori fund raiser, Rockford Grange, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s show at the Lyle Hotel, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22: Volcanic Bottle Shop, 6 p.m.

Kay Floria plays at The Pines Feb. 8

Live music coming up at The Pines:

Kay Floria & Randy Bell, Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m. Kay Floria on keyboard and vocals and Randy Bell on percussions. Listen to these two play blues, jazz and soulful ballads. Her style is reminiscent of the women blues artists from the 40s and 50s. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.