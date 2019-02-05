The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Historic bike ride planned June 22

A bicyclist exits the Mosier Twin Tunnels on the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail during the 2015 Gorge Ride.


A bicyclist exits the Mosier Twin Tunnels on the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail during the 2015 Gorge Ride.

As of Tuesday, February 5, 2019

﻿

The thirteenth annual Friends of the Columbia River Highway Gorge Ride, a fundraising event to be held on June 22, is now open.

Participating bicyclists will travel on the Historic Columbia River Highway, riding from the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center to the Sen. Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead, located east of Hood River.

Register online through gorgeride.eventbrite.com. More information is also available at www.hrch.org.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)