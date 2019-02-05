Historic bike ride planned June 22

The thirteenth annual Friends of the Columbia River Highway Gorge Ride, a fundraising event to be held on June 22, is now open.
Participating bicyclists will travel on the Historic Columbia River Highway, riding from the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center to the Sen. Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead, located east of Hood River.
Register online through gorgeride.eventbrite.com. More information is also available at www.hrch.org.
