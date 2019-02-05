Letter to the Editor: In praise of solutions

To the editor:

I am writing in full appreciation of the Dalles Housing Solutions Community Connect held last week. As an American Nomad of 25 plus years it is truly heart warming to see the gracious love given by certain people and communities around the country. Big props for the love and humanity shared from the DHSC! There was great food, free snacks, warm clothes, pedicures, food/fuel/clothes vouchers, medical opportunities, and my personal favorite was the ability given to share ones’ story and offer potential ways to improve such events. Because of this, I will be making it my personal mission to begin a year round Community Action and Awareness Center for all. Based on respect, equality, and love. In the hope to improve the gorge, and my hometown; America.

Again, thank you so very much.

Damien Scott Buchanan

Hood River