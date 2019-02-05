News in Brief: February 6, 2019

Small Business Advocate at Chamber breakfast

It’s more complex than ever to start and run a business in Oregon. How do you stay abreast of policies, programs and requirements that affect you directly? Get an update from Ruth Miles, the Small Business Advocate and Tribal Liaison for the Oregon Secretary of State, at the Chamber of Commerce Power Breakfast event March 1, 7 a.m., at Columbia Gorge Community College. RSVP (541) 296-2231 or by emailing info@thedalleschamber.com. $10 advance registration for members; $13 after Feb. 22.

Gorge Photography Club exhibits at MCMC

Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Celilo Cancer Center, just behind the main MCMC hospital, during the month of February. In March the images will be moved to the main MCMC location, and mostly shown in the cafeteria.

The Gorge Photography Club welcomes members from beginners to semi-professionals. Its membership, about 30 photographers from the Columbia River Gorge and beyond, meets twice a month to discuss images, shoot on location and learn new methods and technology. For more information, search for the club on Facebook, or visit www.GorgePhotographyClub.com.

Bed and breakfast request approved

An application to establish a bed and breakfast at 414 Jefferson Street, The Dalles, has been approved by the Community Development Department. Owners and applicant are Charlotte and Travis Dupuis. Rental rooms number two, so maximum accommodations is four, two people per bedroom, limited to 30 consecutive days.

Aircraft crashes on Mt. Hood

A four-seat, single-engine plane with a single occupant crashed on Mt. Hood sometime after Jan. 25, and was visually confirmed shortly after 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 by a Civil Air Patrol pilot and an Oregon Air National Guard helicopter crew.

The Hood River County and Clackamas County sheriff’s offices coordinated a recovery mission that confirmed the pilot, suspected to be George Regis, 63, of Battle Ground, Wash., as deceased. The rescue team took the body to Cloud Cap Inn, where it was transported to Hood River.

The aircraft’s tail number was confirmed to be that of Regis’ plane. Regis was last seen departing a Camas airfield en route to Arizona and was reported missing by his wife on Jan. 28.

Questions regarding recovery of the aircraft can be directed to the U.S. Forest Service, according to a press release.

Road work planned along West 6th Street

A local contractor will be working to place conduits and manholes at several locations on West 6th Street between Webber and Irvine Streets in The Dalles, along with hard-surface restoration, from Feb. 4 through Feb. 28.

There will be multiple traffic revisions along West 6th Street and in the intersections between Webber and Chenoweth Loop Road, as well as flaggers controlling traffic. Drivers in the area are asked to proceed with caution between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and to observe all temporary traffic control devices.

Anyone with questions should contact Leslie Cooper between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at (541) 464-0137.

“Plays for Non-Profits” announces auditions

Auditions for spring productions of “Nunsense the Megamusical” and “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades” will be held at the Columbia Gorge Dance Academy on Feb. 9 and 10.

Performances of these shows are scheduled for May 4, 5, 25, and 26 at Columbia Center for the Arts and May 9, 10, 11, 17, 18, and 19 at the The Dalles Civic Auditorium.

Auditions for “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades” will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 10, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend should prepare a short tap, ballet, jazz or hip hop dance routine.

Auditions for “Nunsense” will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Sunday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. These auditions include group readings from the script and individual performances of a song of your choice.

Directed by Lynda Dallman and choreographed by Susan Sorenson and Ashly Will, the shows have openings for at least twelve females and four males of all ages.

Talented dancers are needed for “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” and singers and dancers are needed for “Nunsense the Megamusical.”

Visit www.playsfornonprofits.com for more details.