For the Record for February 6, 2019

Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

The Dalles City

Jan. 31, 2:35 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Laughlin streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

Jan. 31, 8:13 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 31. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy road conditions. The crash was logged.

Jan. 31, 8:48 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 40. Driver was taking a corner around a steep turn and tipped the semi and trailer. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Feb. 2, 3:15 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 3700 block of Fifteenmile Road. Driver lost control of vehicle and struck a power pole causing the power lines to drop. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Jan. 31, 8:29 a.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street on a report of a fire alarm.

Jan. 31, 4:44 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a vehicle fire.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 31, three on Feb. 1, three on Feb. 2, and two on Feb. 3.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Kevin Dwayne Hester, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 31 in the 200 block of East 12th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, attempting to elude a police officer, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police responded to the 300 block of Cherry Heights Road Jan. 31 after staff reported that a work vehicle that was driven by a former employee had a pistol left in it. The gun was picked up for safekeeping and a report was taken.

A theft report was taken Jan. 31 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported she was scammed online.

A burglary report was taken Jan. 31 from the 2400 block of East 11th Street.

Police responded to the hospital Jan. 31 after staff reported they had a patient who was a victim of domestic assault. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Daniel Lee Jackson, 68, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 31 in the 800 block of Cascade Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison volations.

Terry Wayne Dougherty, 61, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 31 in the 100 block of West 14th Street and is accused of two counts of harassment.

Dakota James Christopher Glenn, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 1 in the 1300 block of East 18th Street and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer on foot and post-prison violations.

Delia Elisabeth Overbo, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 1 in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of improper use of 911.

Brian Scott Austin, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of parole violation.

A theft report was taken Feb. 1 from the 700 block of Hostetler Street after a victim reported her cellphone was stolen.

Fernando Cervantes Castellanos, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 1 in the 400 block of East 7th Street on an out of state warrant.

Animal control responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Feb. 1 after staff reported a stray cat was stuck in the wall of the store. The cat was retrieved and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Feb. 1 in the 3300 block of West 6th Street.

Shane Alan Dahlberg, 29, Moro, was arrested Feb. 1 in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.

Police responded to West 10th and Irvine streets Feb. 2 after a caller reported a cat appeared to have been mutilated. Upon further investigation it appeared the cat had been struck by a vehicle. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Feb. 2 from the 1800 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was egged.

A theft report was taken Feb. 2 from the 300 block of East Scenic Drive after a victim reported some items were stolen from her vehicle.

Shyan Rae McDaniel, 22, Arlington, was arrested Feb. 2 in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

Michael James Miles, Jr., 34, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 2 in the 900 block of Irvine Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and six counts of post-prison violations. Shannon Cheyenne Brown, 43, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.

Barbara Anette Baumgartner, 39, Tygh Valley, was arrested Feb. 3 in the 100 block of West 4th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Feb. 3 from the 1000 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported a window to her home was broken out overnight.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 10th Street Feb. 3 after a caller reported a stray dog in the area. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Halee Elizabeth Deer, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 4 in the 1300 block of East 18th Street and is accused of probation violation, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Wasco County

Deputy made contact with several juveniles Jan. 31 who were smoking marijuana. All three were cited for minors in possession of marijuana and were released to their parents. A report was taken.

A restraining order violation report was taken Jan. 31 from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road after a victim reported her ex-husband contacted her which violates the restraining order. the incident is under investigation.

Deputy responded to the 2200 block of Steele Road Feb. 1 on a report of a dog at large. A report was taken.

Jack Jerald Claphan Oeder, 44, Walla Walla, Wash., was arrested Feb. 1 during a traffic stop in Mosier and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Anne Lisette Reynolds, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 3 during a traffic stop near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oregon State Police

Matthew Freedom, 41, Portland, was arrested Feb. 1 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, exit 109 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangerment of highway workers, parole violation, failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Trooper responded to Wamic Feb. 1 on a report of a male subject hunting illegally. The subject was located and cited and released for a wildlife offense. A report was taken.

Aaron Leigh Skipworth, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 2 near West 8th and Chenowith Loop streets and is accused of driving while suspended and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Joshua Daniel Aldrich, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 2 in Mosier and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft, and second-degree criminal mischief.

David Joseph Lowe, 26, no listed address, was arrested Feb. 3 in Rufus and is accused of two counts of reckless driving, two counts of attempting to elude a police officer and attempting to elude a police officer on foot.

Hailey Nicole Caruso, 21, Humbolt, Texas, was arrested Feb. 3 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 103 on an out of state warrant.

Arody Micaias Lopez Orozco, 22, Spokane, Wash., was arrested Feb. 3 during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.

Sherman County

Amber Nicole Liddell, 18, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Jan. 31 in Wasco and is accused of two counts of third-degree theft.

Gilliam County

Nathaniel John Salausa, 19, Puyallup, Wash., was arrested Jan. 31 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 159 on an out of state warrant. He is also accused of a fireworks offense.

Regional Jail

Braulio Mendoza Gomes, 38, Mosier, was jailed Jan. 31 on a court commitment for unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Parole & Probation

Ciarra Morgan Fallon, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 31 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Abben Holt Boorman, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 1 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.