TD gets final strokes in ahead of districts Swimmers put up 22 personal records at HR Thursday

With this weekend’s IMC district meet looming large, The Dalles swim team put up 22 personal records in a final workout last Thursday at the Hood River Aquatic Center.

Overall, the boys and girls reeled off 19 top-5 finishes, including two runner-up performances out of Kendall Webber, and one apiece by Bryce Harris and Sven Deruette.

Webber posted a final time of two minutes and 32.84 seconds in the girls 200-meter freestyle, 2.8 ticks behind Pendleton’s Landry Huth (2:31.04), and the Riverhawk standout had her other second-place outcome in the 400-meter freestyle (5:29.59).

Harris scored his second-place effort in the 100-meter freestyle (1:05.48) and Deruette timed out in 1:23.72 for runner-up in the 100-meter breaststroke.

The boys 200-meter medley relay group of Jacob Comini, Deruette, Harris and Connor Stewart raced to third place after a final mark of 2:30.55, and the 200-meter relay quartet comprised of Harris, Stewart, Will Evans and Comini combined to get a third-place time of 2:05.97.

In the boys 400-meter freestyle relay, Grant Loughmiller, Jonathan Snodgrass, Deruette and Evans had a final tally of 5:17.81 for fourth place.

Evans placed third with his rush of 28.70 in the 50-meter freestyle, finishing one spot ahead of Harris (28.76), Evans secured fourth place in the 200-meter freestyle (2:24.57) and Comini put up a 1:35.79 to take fourth in the 100-meter backstroke.

Grant Loughmiller claimed third place in the boys 400-meter freestyle (6:21.22), Comini was fourth (6:28.99) and Snodgrass ended up sixth after his 6:50.03.

The girls 200-meter freestyle relay team of Bree Webber, McKenna Bailey, Jaeden Biehn and Kendall Webber notched a third-place time of 2:13.96.

In the girls 200-meter medley relay, Bree Webber, Lydia Evans, Hannah Haight and Kendall Webber turned in a 2:35.45 to grab fourth place.

Haight claimed third in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:32.10) and sixth in the individual medley (3:21.81); Bree Webber placed fifth in the 50-meter freestyle (33.39) and Biehn placed sixth in the same race with her mark of 34.19, two places ahead of Bailey, who was eighth (36.85).

Lydia Evans, Maddie Larson, Haught and Kylan McCavic came together for a time of 5:40.80 to take sixth place in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

The 100-meter freestyle race had Bree Webber placing fifth (1:16.25), Biehn was seventh (1:19.75) and Hanna Rodriguez ended up with a time of 1:28.32 for ninth place.

Lydia Evans took home sixth place in the 100-meter backstroke (1:33.09), two places better than Rodriguez (1:56.16).

In the girls 200-meter freestyle, Larson placed eighth (3:11.87) and Sharon Mann added a ninth-place output (3:41.47).

Behind Kendall Webber in the girls 400-meter freestyle were Lydia Evans, who was eighth (6:30.34) and Larson picked up ninth place (6:48.06).

Maddie Troutt was fifth-best in the 50-meter junior varsity breaststroke (50.76), McCavic touched the wall in 1:43.30 to end up 12th in the junior varsity 100-meter freestyle and Frances Fuller placed 18th in the 50-meter junior varsity freestyle event with her time of 46.01.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, The Dalles competes in the individual preliminaries and junior varsity events in Hood River.

Individual finals and relays are slated for 11 a.m. Saturday.

TD head coach Derek Shortt also announced that the team’s year-end banaquet is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at The Dalles Midle School.