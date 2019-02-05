TD keeps state hopes intact

Kilee Hoylman and Lauryn Belanger combined for 41 points and The Dalles girls basketball team broke open a 29-25 halftime lead with a 31-23 second-half run to defeat No. 19 Ridgeview by a final count of 60-48 in league play Friday at Kurtz Gym.

In the opening stanza, Belanger dominated the inside game with her 15-point outburst, while Hoylman helped finish off Ridgeview with 17 second-half points.

Hoylman tallied a game-high 24 points, four assists, two steals and just three turnovers; Belanger added 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two assists, and Jenna Miller chipped in six points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Rainie Codding had six points and six boards; Molly Taylor tacked on three points, six rebounds and a steal; Ellie Codding ended up with two points and three rebounds and Larissa McConville sank a key jumper, pulled down a rebound and grabbed a steal in the fourth quarter.

No. 22 TD (9-7, 2-2) hosted Hood River Valley (2-16, 0-4) Tuesday and then hosts No. 13 Redmond (10-7, 4-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.