TD makes a statement at White Buffalo Invite Eight earn podium spots; Richman and Scott pick up top honors

Last week, The Dalles wrestlers were road warriors with league duals at Ridgeview and Hood River, and Saturday at the White Buffalo Invitational in Madras, the team had a season-high eight placers, led by seniors Andrew Richman and JR Scott, who won a combined five matches, four by pinfall, to take top honors in their respective weight classes.

Austin Greene (152 pounds) and Steven Preston (160) each secured second place, Ophath Silaphath (160) and Conor Blair (113) were good for third place finishes, Miguel Torres (220) wound up fourth and Ben Nelson (145) claimed sixth place to round out TD’s podium standouts.

“What a finish to our regular season in Madras,” TD head coach Paul Beasley said. “We had eight placers and a first-time first-place finish for Andrew in his last meet. Ophath and Andrew have been struggling over the past month, so for them to overcome adversity and place was huge for them going into the district tournament, because they have momentum and renewed purpose. Ben, Conor and Miguel had their first taste of the podium and that sets them up nicely for a tournament run.”

In his 138-pound bracket, Richman (19-7 record) won by fall over Koby Wade (Molalla) at 57 seconds and then pinned Orlando Torres (Madras) at the 3:56 mark of the second round to move into the championship versus Ridgeview’s Daniel Jaramillo.

Richman, out of Dufur, cruised to a second-round pin at 3:22 for his first title.

Scott (28-5) had two matches on the day and won his first bout by pinfall at 1:43 of the first round against Osmar Piza (Madras).

In the championship, Scott dominated Logan Shenk (Ridgeview) with a 17-2 technical fall in the third round (4:26).

Greene (152 pounds) racked up 20 team points due to his 2-1 record, as he impressively pinned Nolan Dorgan (Molalla) at the 3:59 mark of the second round in the quarterfinals and added a 30-second pin of Javier Galvez (Hood River Valley) in the semifinals.

With a chance at a top outcome, Greene lost by pin at the 1:41 mark of the first round by Ethyne Reid (Ridgeview)

Preston (24-7 record) had the same fate as Greene with two consecutive pinfall victories to vault into the final rounds.

The 160-pound junior dropped Caleb Taylor (Molalla) at the end of the first round (2:00) and worked Carson Woods (Ridgeview) for a second-round pin (2:37) in the semifinals.

In his title match, Preston was pinned at the 3:58 mark of the second round by Madras’ Victor Torres.

Silaphath went to work in the 160-pound bracket with a first-round pin at 1:17 against Caleb Dehart (Hood River Valley), but then lost by pin in his match with Torres (1:51).

Fighting for third place, Silaphath picked up a 6-2 decision win versus Carson Woods (Ridgeview).

Following a bye, Blair (5-8 record) lost his semifinal match to Dustin Asher (Molalla) by second-round pin (2:16), but battled back in the third-place bout with Miles Lee (Hood River Valley), taking an opening-round pin (1:52).

Torres (9-13 record) had an opening-round bye and then was pinned in his quarterfinal match with Kody Zemke (Madras) at the two-minute mark and then lost by injury default in a third-place showdown against Joseph Martin (Ridgeview).

Nelson (145 pounds) lost by pin in his quarterfinal against Anthony Randolph (Sisters) at 52 seconds to drop into the consolation semifinals, where he had a bye.

In his fifth-place duel, Nelson wound up losing by pinfall at the 1:36 mark of the first round versus Glen Leith-Ross (Corbett).

Aaron Pyles (152) and Quinn Wilson (170) lost two matches each, both by pins.

Madras totaled 160 points to take first place in the standings, inching ahead of Hood River Valley (157).

Molalla (141), Ridgeview (127), The Dalles (123.5), Sisters (96) and Corbett (82) followed up in the order of finish.

At the OSAA Girls Northern Division Qualifiers this weekend in Hillsboro, Eleyah Sutton-Lott and Ikai Hoff were in action over two days of wrestling with each putting up valiant efforts for The Dalles.

Sutton-Lott (8-7 record) lost her first 130-pound match against Taylor Johnson (Scappoose) by fall at 1:11 and had her tournament run cut short with a pin loss at 3:34 of the second round in the consolation bracket versus Cynthia Gonzalez (Nyssa).

Hoff (3-7 record) scored three team points in the 135-pound classification with her lone win coming by forfeit in the consolation round.

After a first-round bye, Hoff lost by pin at 29 seconds against Maxine Fuhrer (Lincoln), and following her forfeit victory, she lost by pin at 48 seconds in a match with Century’s Caitlin Vela.

“Kai and Eleyah competed hard and represented our program with distinction,” Beasley said of his female grapplers. “They got to experience a two-day state qualifier and will be ready to qualify next year.”

Thursday at Hood River Valley, the Riverhawks were close to taking the River trophy back home, losing by a slim 42-38 margin.

Austin Greene (152) pinned Javier Galvez at the 3:18 mark of the second round and Ophath Silaphath (170) tacked on a third-round pin over Andrew McCreery (5:19) for a pair of six-point turnouts.

Angel Oregon (113) notched three points for his 8-3 decision against Miles Lee and Miguel Torres (220) added an 18-1 technical fall triumph versus Joseph Kahler.

Conor Blair (106), Steven Preston (160) and JR Scott each won their matches by forfeit.

Hood River Valley posted four forfeits and had pinfall wins by Chad Muenzer (138), Preston Armstrong (145) and Alberto Rojas (182).

“One of our goals this year was to beat Hood River and bring the river cup home,” Beasley said. “Although we did not achieve our goal, we competed harder than we have in years and we are just one year away from bringing the cup home where it belongs.”

In their Intermountain Conference dual at Redmond last Wednesday, The Dalles ended up losing by a 63-17 margin, as Austin Greene, Steven Preston and JR Scott logged the only victories.

Greene (152 pounds) outworked Riley Wood by an 18-3 technical fall at the 4:13 mark of the third round; Preston pinned Carlos Corrales-Bazan just 24 seconds into the opening round, and Scott made quick work of Gabe Caudell with a first-round pin at 52 seconds.

Redmond won five of its wrestling matches via forfeit and Logan Hill, Kagen Lawrence, Junior Downing, Jacob Curry, Clayton Elrod and Dillon Young all won their bouts, four of them coming by pin.

District action takes place on Friday and Saturday in Pendleton, with first-day action set for 4 p.m.

Consolation rounds and championship take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“We are excited about our opportunities at districts,” Beasley said. “A lot of our guys are wrestling at their peak right now, so we are hoping that they can accomplish great things on the big stage. I really think that we are going to surprise some teams.”