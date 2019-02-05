What's Happening: February 6, 2019

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

FEBRUARY

PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Celilo Cancer Center, just behind the main MCMC hospital, during the month of February.

Wednesday, Feb 6

JOE NEWBERRY: Joe Newberry in concert on the upstairs stage at Gorge Community Music, 410 East 2nd Street, The Dalles. Banjo, guitar, fiddle and song. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door; call (541) 296-2900 or visit gorgecommunitymusic.com.

LIBRARY STORYTIME: A 20- to 25-minute baby and toddler storytime intended for children three years old and younger, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Adult participation is very helpful.

Thursday, Feb 7

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Scott Baker from Parks and Recreation. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.

YU-GI-OH: This teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library meets 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month. Location varies; ask at the front desk.

Friday, Feb 8

FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.

LIBRARY STORYTIME: Preschool storytime for children three years or older, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.

LIBRARY PLAYGROUP: Family playtime with the Next Door, intended for children five years old or younger with their parent or caregiver, takes place every Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

KIDS’ PROGRAM: A fun program for elementary-age children from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. The program for Feb. 8 is “Lego Day”; participants will work in teams.