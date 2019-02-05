Word on the Street: Iron Works brings on young salt

If you ask Tyler Luna what he likes best, he’ll tell you.

TIG welding.

It’s the balance of feeding rod and exacting the right amount of current to an electrode with a foot pedal to get the perfect weld. It’s a difficult art, but it creates strength and beauty when executed well.





Luna, who recently joined the crew at The Dalles Iron Works, said he feels like a kid in a candy store.

“I have always been drawn to working with my hands,” he said. “And with metal, there is nothing that is the same. We are constantly fabricating.”

The 30-year-old native of San Diego has taken a circuitous route to The Dalles.

He joined the Coast Guard at 18 and began developing his skill set, working his way through diesel mechanic school and then becoming a machinery tech.

He had some adventure along the way as well, with stints in Kodiak, Alaska; Florence, Oregon and Bahrain in the Persian Gulf.

Luna was stationed on the 282-foot cutter Alex Haley in Alaska, and the ship was often in perilous weather on the Bering Sea assisting king crab fishermen. “I have had beers with all those guys from Deadliest Catch,” he said referring to the television show.

He also chained himself into a Coast Guard surf boat in Florence. The 47-foot vessels are designed to capsize and automatically right themselves while doing search and rescue in breaking surf.

“We went 90 degrees,” Luna said, discussing a rescue in 18-foot swells. A lone fisherman in a 55-foot boat had called for help. “My belt went up to my armpits,” noting it was likely one of the scariest moments in his life. Luna also said he had training and duty in law enforcement during his service.

Iron Works owner Jon Keyser said he was happy to have Luna bending steel and butting welds for him. He said the young man brought a strong sense of organization.

Luna and his wife, Isela, are living here in The Dalles. She is attending the nursing school at Columbia Gorge Community College.

The Dalles Iron Works is at 720 E. Second St. Call 541-296-3876