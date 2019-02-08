Chronicle improves digital platform

Beginning Monday, Feb. 11, subscribers will be able to access The Dalles Chronicle’s website, electronic edition and print subscription account under a single username and login.

“Over the years, our online offerings have been layered one on top of the other as we invested in new ways to deliver the news,” said Chronicle editor Mark Gibson. “Over time, that created multiple access points for users, which became very unwieldy. Beginning Monday, all of our products will be accessible under a single account.”

Online users will be prompted to create a fresh account, and will be asked for their subscriber account number. To do so, users will need only their account number and email address: The account number can be found on both the mailing label of the print edition and in billing statements, next to the subscription expiration date, or email TDCcirc@thedalleschronicle.com, or call us at 541-296-2141, and we will happily provide it.